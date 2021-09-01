iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Boosted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $290.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $292.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

