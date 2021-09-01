iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $290.51

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $290.51 and last traded at $290.13, with a volume of 13996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.73.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.35.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.