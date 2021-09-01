iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Increased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

