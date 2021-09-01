iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $452.84

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $452.84 and last traded at $452.64, with a volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $452.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.06 and a 200-day moving average of $419.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

