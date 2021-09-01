iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $453.91. 3,780,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $455.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

