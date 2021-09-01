Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $2.08 million and $547,686.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

