iStar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.48

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 2122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 0.73.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iStar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,917,000 after buying an additional 533,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after buying an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $37,383,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,029,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

