Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. G.Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.91.

NASDAQ ITRM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 3,527,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,092,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $71,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

