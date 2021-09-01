Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.17

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.17 and last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 298760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.30 billion and a PE ratio of -100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.46.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

