J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 25.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $106.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.