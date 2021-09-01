J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $291.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

