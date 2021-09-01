Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 557,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

J traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.72. 470,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.89. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $33,735,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after buying an additional 205,540 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

