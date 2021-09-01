Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

JAMF has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

JAMF opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $50,542.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620,250 shares of company stock valued at $317,484,273 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

