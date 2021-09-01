Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,318,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 6,848,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,636.0 days.
Japan Display stock remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. Japan Display has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.
Japan Display Company Profile
