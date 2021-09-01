Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the first quarter worth about $799,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 50.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,661.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 127,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

