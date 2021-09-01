Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $70.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

