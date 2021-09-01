Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The J. M. Smucker Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for The J. M. Smucker in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $123.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

