Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.05

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 3203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

