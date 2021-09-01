Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Jianpu Technology worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JT opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Jianpu Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT).

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.