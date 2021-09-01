JMP Securities Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $87.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

PLAN stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

