JMP Securities Increases Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Price Target to $15.00

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. Analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.1% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

