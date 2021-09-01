JOANN Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 8th (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN’s (NASDAQ:JOAN) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. JOANN had issued 10,937,500 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $131,250,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. Equities analysts predict that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $156,000.

JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

