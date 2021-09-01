John H. Marlow Sells 3,683 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $949,182.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 191,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,243,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $252.26 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $4,009,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

