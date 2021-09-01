John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $536.25 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

NYSE JW.B opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

