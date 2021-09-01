Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $67.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,609. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $75.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

