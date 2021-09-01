JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JAM opened at GBX 699.61 ($9.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 672.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 640.13. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 489.28 ($6.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 700.40 ($9.15).

In related news, insider Alan Collins purchased 52 shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £334.36 ($436.84).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

