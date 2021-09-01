Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Insider Buys A$118,312.50 in Stock

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) insider Susan Forrester purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$15.78 ($11.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,312.50 ($84,508.93).

Susan Forrester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Susan Forrester bought 1,500 shares of Jumbo Interactive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$15.22 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,830.00 ($16,307.14).

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Jumbo Interactive’s previous Final dividend of $0.17. Jumbo Interactive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

About Jumbo Interactive

Jumbo Interactive Limited retails lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through Internet Lotteries Australia, Other, and Software-as-a-Service UK segments. The company is involved in the retail of national jackpot and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software systems, as well as provides turnkey digital solution to lotteries.

