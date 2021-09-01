Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $20.93. 33,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,621,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

