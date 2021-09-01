Jupiter Price Tops $0.0162 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $431,692.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00066711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00134711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00161569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.76 or 0.07430228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,544.84 or 1.00817088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.00818783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01008996 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.