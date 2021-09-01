Kalmar (KALM) Price Hits $3.69 on Exchanges

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00007598 BTC on major exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and $612,002.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00069104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00136012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00161260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.19 or 0.07448134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,435.24 or 0.99843130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00823199 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.58 or 0.01005077 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,791 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.