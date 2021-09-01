Karen A. Foster Sells 325 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $18,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 972.83, a PEG ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

