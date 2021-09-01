Karl W. Mueller Sells 45,000 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karl W. Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Karl W. Mueller sold 32,500 shares of Old Republic International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $860,600.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of Old Republic International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00.

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after acquiring an additional 709,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,895 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

