Karura (KAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.97 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Karura coin can currently be bought for about $7.94 or 0.00015986 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Karura has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Karura has a market capitalization of $68.51 million and $5.97 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Karura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00159129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.56 or 0.07470738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00095815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.00998388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.