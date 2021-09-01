Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of KAIKY opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile
