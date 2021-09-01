Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KAIKY opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48.

Get Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha alerts:

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.