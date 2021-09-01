KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $47.17

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.17, but opened at $44.91. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 1,055 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.49%.
KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
