Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keel Point LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $380.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $380.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

