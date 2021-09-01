Keel Point LLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $454.40 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $460.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

