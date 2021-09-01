Keel Point LLC Makes New $950,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

