KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Buys $44,600.00 in Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. KemPharm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%. Analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

