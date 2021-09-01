KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post sales of $2.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. KemPharm reported sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $28.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,305 shares of company stock valued at $47,754. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 3,242.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 391,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 294,874 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,659,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,222. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $319.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

