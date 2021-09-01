Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) was down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.17. Approximately 931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $603.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $78,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,147.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $372,050 over the last three months. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.