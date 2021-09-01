Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KXSCF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $167.25.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

