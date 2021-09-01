Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Buys C$2,419,000.00 in Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,095,000.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,474,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$49.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,482,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00.

KL traded down C$0.71 on Wednesday, hitting C$49.60. 615,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.18. The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$72.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.4811824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.92.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

