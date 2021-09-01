KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 985,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,527 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 3.6% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $58,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.52. 2,635,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

