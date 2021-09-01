KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNBE. Citigroup began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 517,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,952. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $405,788.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,648.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,882,242 shares of company stock worth $137,432,853 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

