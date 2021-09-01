Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Financial Review

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Cimarex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 1.08 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -3.69 Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 4.24 -$1.97 billion $1.39 46.20

Kosmos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cimarex Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -15.40% -37.20% -3.57% Cimarex Energy -1.19% 34.56% 11.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kosmos Energy and Cimarex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cimarex Energy 1 8 14 0 2.57

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.34, indicating a potential upside of 83.96%. Cimarex Energy has a consensus price target of $75.76, indicating a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Cimarex Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, meaning that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Kosmos Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

