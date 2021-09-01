L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.26

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 98826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

