L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.26

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 98826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.