Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Shares Sold by Stilwell Value LLC

Stilwell Value LLC cut its stake in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 40,999 shares during the period. Lake Shore Bancorp accounts for about 2.1% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 3.48% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ LSBK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Lake Shore Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lake Shore Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Lake Shore Bancorp Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Servings Bank. It offers personal services such as checking, savings, lending, banking, debit card, e-services, and online banking; and business services including deposit products, commercial loans, and business e-statements.

