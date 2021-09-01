Landbox Market Cap Hits $572,142.04 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $572,142.04 and $259,004.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00134818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00161372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.73 or 0.07424686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,715.87 or 1.00928511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.84 or 0.00822172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.02 or 0.01009007 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

