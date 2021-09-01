Lannett (NYSE:LCI) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Roth Capital

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $148.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lannett will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the second quarter worth $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lannett during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth $71,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

